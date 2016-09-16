FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FIFA to suspend Guatemalan national soccer federation-official
September 15, 2016 / 12:15 AM / a year ago

FIFA to suspend Guatemalan national soccer federation-official

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Raindrops flow down on a logo in front of FIFA's headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland June 8, 2016.Arnd Wiegmann

(Corrects quote to clarify Fedefut suspension)

GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) - FIFA will suspend Guatemala's national soccer federation due to a dispute over a committee overseeing the body known as Fedefut, a senior FIFA official said on Wednesday.

"At this moment FIFA and CONCACAF are talking and shortly the decision will be reached which will be the suspension of Fedefut because of third party interference," Primo Corvaro, FIFA's head of member associations, told local media.

The decision came after a court of the Sports Confederation of Guatemala (CDAG) suspended a FIFA-appointed committee overseeing Fedefut. CDAG is a sports governing body to which Fedefut belongs.

Last week, the CDAG said that a procedure used by the committee to look into Guatemalan players who had been sanctioned for doping had not been carried out correctly, suspending the committee for six months.

Corvaro called the suspension of the FIFA committee by CDAG unacceptable "interference."

The FIFA committee had been appointed following the arrest of former Fedefut president Brayan Jimenez, who pled guilty in July to charges in the United States related to the sale of soccer broadcast rights.

Reporting by Sofia Menchu and Enrique Pretel; Editing by Greg Stutchbury

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
