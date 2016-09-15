GUATEMALA CITY FIFA will suspend Guatemala's national soccer federation Fedefut, a senior FIFA official said on Wednesday.
"The honor tribunal made the decision to suspend the National Football Federation of Guatemala," Primo Corvaro, FIFA's head of member associations, told local media.
Corvaro said the decision related to internal "interference" and might not take immediate effect.
(Reporting by Sofia Menchu and Enrique Pretel)
