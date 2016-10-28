FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FIFA suspends Guatemalan soccer federation, citing resistance to oversight
October 28, 2016 / 6:35 PM / 10 months ago

FIFA suspends Guatemalan soccer federation, citing resistance to oversight

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The facade of the Guatemala's soccer federation (Fedefut) building is pictured in Guatemala City, February 23, 2016.Josue Decavele/File Photo

GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) - FIFA suspended the Guatemalan soccer federation on Friday, in a fight over the powers given to an oversight committee appointed by the international soccer governing body to look into allegations of corruption.

The local federation FEDEFUT, which is being administered by the FIFA-appointed oversight body, said in a statement its suspension was due to FEDEFUT members' refusal to allow an election for a new executive committee.

The statement also cited the 34 assembly members' refusal to approve FIFA-mandated statutes and to recognize an extension of the oversight body's mandate until July.

Reporting by Sofia Menchu; Writing by Frank Jack Daniel

