Highlights from the FIFA congress

Overview of the Extraordinary FIFA Congress in Zurich, Switzerland February 26, 2016. Crisis-hit world football governing body FIFA faces one of the most important days in its 112-year history when it elects a new leader on Friday hoping to usher in a fresh era after decades of tawdry controversy. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

ZURICH (Reuters) - Running highlights from FIFA’s congress. World soccer’s governing body is due to vote on a series of reforms and elect a new president later on Friday:

11:52 GMT (06:52 a.m. EST) - Sheikh Salman: “Everyone knows me around FIFA as a president of a confederation, a vice-president of FIFA. My track record speaks for itself”

11:50 GMT (06:50 a.m. EST) - Prince Ali: “I am the only candidate who has consistently demonstrated a real commitment to a new style of leadership”

11:44 GMT (06:44 a.m. EST) - Prince Ali: “Football has thrived but FIFA has floundered - the game has carried its governing body”

11:40 GMT (06:40 a.m. EST) - Prince Ali first of the five candidates to speak

11:39 GMT (06:39 a.m. EST) - “The congress will now proceed to the election” says Hayatou

11:35 GMT (06:35 a.m. EST) - Congress re-starts

10:57 GMT (05:57 a.m. EST) - Victor Montagliani, president of the Canadian Soccer Association and a member of the FIFA Reform Committee, tells Reuters: “This is not the end, it is a start, let’s not wait another 100 years, we should be reviewing this on a consistent basis to stay modern and on the sharp edge.”

10:55 GMT (05:55 a.m. EST) - “I think it is a successful beginning it is a start, a foundation, I am very happy that it was passed with a very strong majority,” Francois Carrard, Chairman of the Reform Committee, tells Reuters.

10:30 GMT (05:30 a.m. EST) - Congress breaks for one hour lunch

10:26 GMT (05:26 a.m. EST) - FIFA now vote on the expulsion of Canover Watson (Cayman Islands) from the audit and compliance committee -- accepted, 196 votes in favor; 2 against

10:25 GMT (05:25 a.m. EST) - FIFA votes in reforms with 89 percent in favor.

10:24 GMT (05:24 a.m. EST) - FIFA DELEGATES VOTE IN SWEEPING REFORMS TO CLEAN UP WORLD SOCCER‘S GOVERNING BODY

10:20 GMT (05:20 a.m. EST) - Palestine becomes first association to challenge the reforms, saying: “This reform in our opinion, seriously threatens the future of FIFA.”

10:14 GMT (05:14 a.m. EST) - ”We understand the need for profound change and we will set up this change,“ Hayatou tells delegates. ”We need time but we are on the right rack and can no longer step back.

“I am convinced about our unity. We have to seize this opportunity because it’s our shared responsibility; the difficulty task of repairing and restoring our organization rests on our shoulders.”

10:12 GMT (05:12 a.m. EST) - Acting FIFA president Issa Hayatou says the corruption crisis was a result of “the smallest of minorities in our organization and only a few actions over the past year”.

10:00 GMT (05:00 a.m. EST) - Acting FIFA president Issa Hayatou welcomes delegates to the congress. “The future of FIFA is at stake after a year of crisis and ups and downs; we can shape the future together, it should not fill us with fear,” he says in his opening address.