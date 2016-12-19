FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
FIFA panel bans two former Honduran soccer officials for life
#Sports News
December 19, 2016 / 3:29 PM / 8 months ago

FIFA panel bans two former Honduran soccer officials for life

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Rafael Callejas, the former president of Honduras, departs after pleading guilty in a hearing at U.S. Courthouse for the Eastern District of New York in the Brooklyn borough of New York March 28, 2016.Lucas Jackson

ZURICH (Reuters) - World soccer governing body FIFA's independent ethics committee on Monday imposed life-long bans on two former Honduran officials for involvement in a multimillion-dollar bribery scheme to which both have pled guilty.

Rafael Callejas, former president of the Honduran Football Association (FENAFUTH) and a former member of the FIFA Marketing and TV Committee, and Alfredo Hawit Banegas, former acting president of CONCACAF - the confederation that runs soccer in North and Central America, as well as the Caribbean - were banned from all national and international soccer-related activity, the ethics committee said.

Hawit and Callejas were among 16 people charged last December with bribery schemes for marketing and broadcast rights in a dismantling of a Latin American soccer network by U.S. prosecutors.

Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Michael Shields

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
