U.S. asks Honduras to extradite ex-president over alleged FIFA ties
December 3, 2015 / 10:36 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. asks Honduras to extradite ex-president over alleged FIFA ties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Rafael Callejas, a former Honduran soccer federation chief, attends an interview with Reuters in his office in Tegucigalpa, Honduras December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) - The United States government has made a formal extradition request to Honduras for the country’s former President Rafael Callejas over his suspected links to the FIFA corruption scandal, the Honduran government said on Thursday.

The government said in a brief statement it had received the extradition request for Callejas, who was named on Thursday in a U.S. indictment over alleged multimillion-dollar bribery schemes for marketing and broadcast rights.

Callejas, who later served as head of the Honduran soccer federation, told a news conference he bore no responsibility for any of the accusations, adding that he was ready to defend himself against the charges.

Reporting by Gustavo Palencia

