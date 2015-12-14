FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Former Honduran president travels to U.S. to face charges in FIFA case
Sections
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
North Korea crisis
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
December 14, 2015 / 3:17 PM / 2 years ago

Former Honduran president travels to U.S. to face charges in FIFA case

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Rafael Callejas, a former Honduran soccer federation chief, attends an interview with Reuters in his office in Tegucigalpa, Honduras December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera - RTX1X35O

TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) - Rafael Callejas, the former president of Honduras, on Monday flew to the United States where he has been indicted for alleged links to a multimillion-dollar bribery scheme at the world soccer governing body FIFA.

Callejas, 72, who was named in an indictment earlier in December, is accused of taking bribes for marketing and broadcasting rights alongside 15 other high-ranking world football officials.

“Former president Rafael Callejas decided to present himself to U.S. authorities and will now travel on a private plane to the United States,” Foreign Minister Arturo Corrales said on local radio.

Callejas, who served as Honduran president from 1990 through 1994, has said he bore no responsibility for any of the accusations and was ready to defend himself against the charges.

Corrales said Callejas, also a former Honduran soccer federation chief, left from the Honduran capital Tegucigalpa at 7:30 a.m. (0830 ET).

Earlier this month the Honduran government said the United States had made a formal request for Callejas’ extradition.

Reporting by Gustavo Palencia; Writing by Christine Murray; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.