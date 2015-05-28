FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong eyeing implications for banks of FIFA corruption probe
Sections
Featured
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
May 28, 2015 / 9:43 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong eyeing implications for banks of FIFA corruption probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s de-facto central bank, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), said on Thursday it was aware of bribery and corruption charges against officials from soccer’s world governing body FIFA, and was monitoring the implications for banks.

More than a dozen banks were named in a U.S. Department of Justice indictment of nine FIFA officials and five sports media and promotion executives involving more than $150 million in bribes..

The indictment specifically mentioned $1.2 million being wired to an unnamed bank account at HSBC in Hong Kong. Later, $1 million was transferred from the HSBC account through Standard Chartered Bank in New York to a bank in the Cayman Islands.

The HKMA declined to discuss individual cases.

It said it was “conscious of the threat that there could be attempts by money launderers to abuse the efficient banking systems in an international financial center.”

Reporting by Denny Thomas and Elzio Barreto; Editing by Ian Geoghegan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.