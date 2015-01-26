Dutchman Van Praag to bid for FIFA presidency

Journalists are reflected in a logo at the FIFA headquarters after a meeting of the executive committee in Zurich October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

NYON, Switzerland (Reuters) - Dutch FA president Michael van Praag is to stand as a candidate for the presidency of world soccer body FIFA, the Dutch FA said on Monday.

“Michael van Praag is a candidate to succeed Sepp Blatter as president of FIFA,” said a statement.

“On Tuesday, Praag sends his official candidacy with the required five letters from associations who support his candidacy to FIFA headquarters in Zurich,” it added.

Former FIFA deputy secretary general Jerome Champagne and Prince Ali Bin Al-Hussein of Jordan have already declared their intention to run. So too has former France international David Ginola, in what is widely regarded as a publicity stunt.