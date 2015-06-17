FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FIFA ethics chief says probing soccer officials over World Cup bids
June 17, 2015 / 12:57 PM / 2 years ago

FIFA ethics chief says probing soccer officials over World Cup bids

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Cornel Borbely speaks during an interview with Reuters in Zurich March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

ZURICH (Reuters) - The chief ethics investigator of FIFA said on Wednesday he is conducting several proceedings against unnamed soccer officials based on initial findings from an investigation into the bidding for the 2018 and 2022 World Cup.

“The independent Investigatory Chamber of the FIFA Ethics Committee is carrying out several proceedings into soccer officials on suspicion of breach of the FIFA Code of Ethics based on the findings of the investigation into the decision for the 2018 and 2022 World Cups,” Cornel Borbely, FIFA’s chief ethics investigator, said in a statement.

“Should new evidence come to light, the Investigatory Chamber will widen the group of suspects.”

The ethics committee is not authorized to provide names of those being investigated, and Borbely said for tactical reasons he would not provide information on the current number of suspects or investigators involved.

Reporting by Katharina Bart

