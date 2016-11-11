World number one might be a step too far, says Wawrinka
A lack of year round consistency is likely to ensure that three-times grand slam champion Stan Wawrinka does not topple Britain's Andy Murray from the top of the rankings, the Swiss has said.
ZURICH The FIFA Ethics Committee's investigatory chamber on Friday called for former Honduran soccer head Alfredo Hawit Banegas to be banned from soccer for life for allegedly taking illegal payments from sports marketing firms.
Hawit, a former FIFA vice president and general secretary of the Honduran Football Association, in April pleaded guilty in U.S. federal court in New York to bribery schemes uncovered in a U.S. investigation of corruption within the world soccer body.
In a statement Friday, the investigatory chamber said Hawit deserved a lifetime ban for allegedly violating FIFA's general rules of conduct as well as prohibitions on bribery and corruption.
The case now goes to the Ethics Committee's adjudicatory chamber.
(Reporting by John Miller)
A lack of year round consistency is likely to ensure that three-times grand slam champion Stan Wawrinka does not topple Britain's Andy Murray from the top of the rankings, the Swiss has said.
PARIS Outsiders France face a daunting task when they take on 2014 and 2015 champions Czech Republic at the Fed Cup final in Strasbourg this weekend.
SAN FRANCISCO California's budget watchdog on Thursday gave its blessing to Los Angeles' bid to host the 2024 Olympic games, saying its a "low-cost, low-risk" approach will not require building major new venues and will not subject the state to excessive financial risk.