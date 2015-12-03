FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FBI searches Miami office of company tied to Spain's Imagina
December 3, 2015 / 3:18 PM / 2 years ago

FBI searches Miami office of company tied to Spain's Imagina

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FBI agents remove boxes and other items from the offices of Imagina in Miami, Florida December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

MIAMI (Reuters) - FBI agents are searching the Miami office of Media World, an affiliate of Spanish media giant Imagina Group, as U.S. authorities prepare to disclose a second wave of charges tied to the business of soccer, a source familiar with the matter said.

Media World was one of the unidentified sports marketing companies identified in a U.S. indictment in May as having agreed to pay a bribe to a high-ranking soccer official in the Americas, sources told Reuters in July.

A Reuters photojournalist in Miami on Thursday saw FBI agents entering the Media World office and FBI vehicles outside the building. The front entrance had been cordoned off with police tape.

Reporting by Ben Gruber in Miami, Mica Rosenberg in Washington and David Ingram in New York; editing by Grant McCool

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
