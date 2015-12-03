FBI searches Miami office of company tied to Spain's Imagina

FBI agents remove boxes and other items from the offices of Imagina in Miami, Florida December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

MIAMI (Reuters) - FBI agents are searching the Miami office of Media World, an affiliate of Spanish media giant Imagina Group, as U.S. authorities prepare to disclose a second wave of charges tied to the business of soccer, a source familiar with the matter said.

Media World was one of the unidentified sports marketing companies identified in a U.S. indictment in May as having agreed to pay a bribe to a high-ranking soccer official in the Americas, sources told Reuters in July.

A Reuters photojournalist in Miami on Thursday saw FBI agents entering the Media World office and FBI vehicles outside the building. The front entrance had been cordoned off with police tape.