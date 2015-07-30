FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italian federation backs Platini for FIFA president
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 30, 2015 / 5:25 PM / 2 years ago

Italian federation backs Platini for FIFA president

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s soccer federation (FIGC) will support Michel Platini’s bid to take over at FIFA, president Carlo Tavecchio said on Thursday.

“He is an experienced and knowledgeable executive, and the right person to implement the necessary reforms at FIFA,” said Tavecchio in a statement published by the FIGC.

”As I have said during the last few weeks, Italy would always back him for FIFA presidency.

”His work and achievements at UEFA confirm his qualities and show that he can help FIFA regain credibility and prestige in such a difficult moment of its history.”

Platini, who has been UEFA president since 2007, announced on Wednesday that he intended to stand in the Feb. 26 election to replace outgoing Sepp Blatter.

Blatter was re-elected for a fifth term as FIFA president on May 29, but four days later he said he would lay down his mandate amid the worst crisis in the body’s history.

Former FIFA vice president Chung Mong-joon, one of the most influential figures in Asian soccer, also said on Thursday he was entering the race.

Former Brazil international Zico and Liberian Football Association president Musa Bility both reaffirmed this week that they intend to stand.

Writing by Brian Homewood in Zurich; editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.