FIFA cancels Kuwait World Cup qualifiers

(Reuters) - FIFA has canceled Kuwait’s Asian World Cup qualifying matches against Laos and South Korea this month, world soccer’s ruling body said on Monday.
Kuwait was banned from international soccer in October because of government interference in the running of its Football Association.
Their qualifier against Myanmar in November was canceled and Myanmar were awarded a 3-0 win. Kuwait are second in qualifying Group G, eight points behind South Korea.
