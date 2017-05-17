Soccer: New head of integrity asks AFC to probe Lai charges

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Newly appointed independent Head of Integrity Mohammad Ali Al Kamali has asked the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to probe circumstances surrounding the prosecution of suspended official Richard Lai, the governing body said on Wednesday.

Lai, a member of FIFA's audit and compliance committee, was handed a provisional 90-day ban last month after the former Guam Football Association president pleaded guilty in a U.S court to taking bribes in exchange for using his influence within the global soccer body.

"The allegations contained in Richard Lai's indictment are, if substantiated, extremely serious," Kamali, who was elected at the 27th AFC Congress in Manama last week, said in a statement.

"The AFC, which has placed good governance and integrity at the center of its Vision and Mission, is duty bound to investigate," the UAE national said.

AFC would not make any further comments while the investigation was ongoing, the confederation added.