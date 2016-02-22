FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FIFA says Thailand's Makudi banned for three months
February 22, 2016 / 11:35 AM / 2 years ago

FIFA says Thailand's Makudi banned for three months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

File photo of Worawi Makudi speaking during a news conference at the association office in Bangkok September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

ZURICH (Reuters) - FIFA’s disciplinary committee has banned Worawi Makudi, former president of the Football Association of Thailand and a former member of the FIFA Executive Committee, for three months for failing to comply with an earlier suspension, FIFA said.

The global soccer body’s ethics committee in October had banned Makudi from all soccer activities for 90 days.

“The disciplinary committee found that Mr Makudi was still involved in FAT affairs during this period...and has therefore decided to ban him from taking part in any kind of football-related activity at national and international level for a period of three months,” a FIFA statement on Monday said.

It also fined him 3,000 Swiss francs ($3,015) and issued a warning.

($1 = 0.9949 Swiss francs)

Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Angus MacSwan

