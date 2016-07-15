FIFA investigatory chamber asks for four year ban for former ExCo member Makudi

File photo of former Football Association of Thailand (FAT) President Worawi Makudi speaking during a news conference at the association office in Bangkok September 19, 2012.

ZURICH (Reuters) - The investigatory chamber of FIFA's independent ethics committee has asked for former executive committee member Worawi Makudi to be banned from soccer for at least four years for allegedly breaching the soccer governing body's code of conduct.

Makudi, the former president of the Thailand Football Association, should also pay a fine of at least 25,000 Swiss francs ($25,538.87) for alleged violation of the general rules of conduct, the chamber said in a statement on Friday.

The executive is accused of violating general rules of conduct relating to loyalty, forgery and falsification and the obligation of the parties to collaborate.

The investigation has been completed by the chairman of the investigatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee, Cornel Borbely, and handed over to the adjudicatory chamber of the Ethics Committee, which will decide what action to take, the investigatory chamber of the ethics committee said.

Until a formal decision is taken by the adjudicatory chamber of the Ethics Committee, Makudi is presumed innocent, the chamber said.

