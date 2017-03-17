FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
FIFA suspends Malian soccer association due to government interference
March 17, 2017 / 11:03 AM / 5 months ago

FIFA suspends Malian soccer association due to government interference

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - FIFA has suspended the Malian Football Association (FEMAFOOT) with immediate effect due to government interference, world soccer's governing body said on Friday.

"The decision was prompted by the actions of the Sports Minister of Mali, Mr Housseïni Amion Guindo, who decided to dissolve the executive committee of FEMAFOOT and appoint a provisional committee mandated to run the association and to facilitate the election of a new executive committee within twelve months, despite an earlier clarification from FIFA that FEMAFOOT is obliged... to manage its affairs independently and with no influence from third parties," the Bureau of the FIFA Council said in a statement.

Zurich-based FIFA said the suspension would be lifted once these decisions had been canceled and the previous committee members reinstated.

Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields

