Brazil's ex-football chief pleads not guilty to U.S. charges
November 3, 2015 / 9:25 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's ex-football chief pleads not guilty to U.S. charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The former president of the Brazilian Football Confederation, one of 14 people indicted in a corruption case that has rocked the soccer world’s governing body FIFA, pleaded not guilty in a U.S. court on Tuesday.

Jose Maria Marin appeared in federal court in Brooklyn, New York, after being extradited to the United States from Switzerland.

Marin, 83, was among seven officials from FIFA who were arrested in May in a dawn raid at a Zurich hotel. U.S. prosecutors have accused Marin of taking bribes in connection with sports marketing rights.

Reporting By Nate Raymond and Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Noeleen Walder and Meredith Mazzilli

