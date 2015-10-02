McDonald's calls for FIFA's Sepp Blatter to step down immediately

NEW YORK (Reuters) - McDonald’s (MCD.N) joined calls on Friday for FIFA President Sepp Blatter to resign immediately after Swiss authorities said they had opened a criminal investigation into the head of the world soccer body.

“The events of recent weeks have continued to diminish the reputation of FIFA and public confidence in its leadership,” the company said in an emailed statement.

The fast food giant’s comment came after the Coca-Cola Co (KO.N) made the same plea for Blatter to step down, increasing pressure on the organization to make changes at the top.