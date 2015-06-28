Controversial Nepal soccer chief returns to head association

KATHMANDU (Reuters) - Nepal’s embattled soccer chief Ganesh Thapa has reclaimed his role as president of the All Nepal Football Association, an official said on Sunday, despite a FIFA probe into allegations of graft on his watch that has not been made public.

Thapa had voluntarily stepped down from his post following investigations by world soccer’s governing body and the Nepalese government into allegations he embezzled funds and accepted bribes from abroad.

Former player Thapa, who is also a member of parliament, last year acknowledged receiving money from former Asian Football Confederation President Mohammad bin Hammam, who has been banned from soccer for life after allegations he paid bribes.

As well as two decades leading Nepal’s soccer association, Thapa has also served as a vice-president of Asia’s 47-nation soccer bloc. He said the money was lent by bin Hammam for business purposes.

The government’s Commission for Investigation of Abuse of Authority has not brought any charges against Thapa.

Thapa had extended his self-imposed suspension by 90 days to allow the investigations to run their course. He stepped back into his role on Thursday, after the acting president died in a domestic electricity accident.

“The 90 day period expired on June 19, but the ANFA office was closed for some days due to the death of our acting president Lalit Shrestha. Thapa has now returned to his duties,” Indra Man Tuladhar, chief executive officer of ANFA, told Reuters.

FIFA’s ethics committee has not yet revealed the results of its probe.

Nepal was long part of an Asia-wide bedrock of support for FIFA president Sepp Blatter and ANFA voted for Blatter during last May’s FIFA presidential election, Tuladhar told Reuters.

Thapa’s return to ANFA comes shortly after Blatter announced he would step down from the body amid a U.S. corruption investigation into senior members of the international body.