Sheikh Salman is bookmaker's favorite to head FIFA after Platini ban

LONDON (Reuters) - Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim al Khalifa from Bahrain was made the favorite to become FIFA’s new president in February’s election by bookmaker William Hill on Monday following the eight-year ban on UEFA president Michel Platini.

Sheikh Salman, the president of the Asian Football Confederation, is 6-5, ahead of second favorite Prince Ali bin al-Hussein from Jordan at 13-8, with UEFA’s general secretary Gianni Infantino 5-2.

Jerome Champagne was a 20-1 outsider with South African Tokyo Sexwale at 25-1.