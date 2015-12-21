FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sheikh Salman is bookmaker's favorite to head FIFA after Platini ban
December 21, 2015 / 10:13 AM / 2 years ago

Sheikh Salman is bookmaker's favorite to head FIFA after Platini ban

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim al Khalifa from Bahrain was made the favorite to become FIFA’s new president in February’s election by bookmaker William Hill on Monday following the eight-year ban on UEFA president Michel Platini.

Sheikh Salman, the president of the Asian Football Confederation, is 6-5, ahead of second favorite Prince Ali bin al-Hussein from Jordan at 13-8, with UEFA’s general secretary Gianni Infantino 5-2.

Jerome Champagne was a 20-1 outsider with South African Tokyo Sexwale at 25-1.

Reporting by Steve Tongue; editing by Sudipto Ganguly

