Former Liverpool and England captain Gerrard retires
LONDON Former Liverpool and England captain Steven Gerrard announced his retirement on Thursday a week after confirming he would not be returning to play for MLS side LA Galaxy.
LIMA Peru agreed to extradite the former head of the country's soccer federation to the United States to face criminal conspiracy charges in a far-reaching inquiry into corruption at the heart of the sport's governing body FIFA.
President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski approved Manuel Burga's extradition in a resolution published on Thursday in the official gazette, El Peruano, five months after a Peruvian court found that the request from a New York court was substantiated.
Burga is one of more than a dozen current and former Latin American soccer chiefs whom U.S. prosecutors have accused of being part of multimillion-dollar bribery schemes for marketing and broadcast rights.
Burga's attorney did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Burga denied wrongdoing when he was arrested outside his home in Lima in December under an international warrant.
Burga headed the Peruvian Football Federation (FPF) for a dozen years through 2014, when the federation blocked him from running for a fourth term as criticism grew over his management.
The U.S. Embassy in Lima did not immediately respond to requests for comment on a holiday.
BUDAPEST Hungary's top swimmers including triple Olympic champion Katinka Hosszu have demanded a complete overhaul of the country's Swimming Association in a bitter dispute that threatens to harm Budapest's bid to host the 2024 summer Olympics.
ABU DHABI Jenson Button says he has no plans to race again in Formula One after Sunday's season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, even though McLaren are keeping the door open for a possible return in 2018.