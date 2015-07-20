FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bookmakers instal Platini as favorite for FIFA top job
July 20, 2015 / 12:10 PM / 2 years ago

Bookmakers instal Platini as favorite for FIFA top job

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Michel Platini has become the favorite for the first time with British bookmakers William Hill to become the next permanent FIFA president.

Following Monday’s reports of backing for him among the FIFA confederations, the 60-yer-old UEFA chief is quoted at 5-4 on, ahead of Prince Ali bin Al Hussein at 7-4, despite not yet confirming whether he will stand.

“Despite Platini leading the pack, it is astonishing to note that incumbent president Sepp Blatter is still the third favorite to retain his position,” said a William Hill spokesman.

Reporting by Steve Tongue; editing by Amlan Chakraborty

