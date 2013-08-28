FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Platini says any FIFA chief bid not dependant on Blatter
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
August 28, 2013 / 12:30 PM / in 4 years

Platini says any FIFA chief bid not dependant on Blatter

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Michel Platini, UEFA President reacts in front of the UEFA EURO 2016 logo at a news conference in Paris June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - Michel Platini’s decision on whether to run for the FIFA presidency in 2015 will be made without considering the plans of incumbent Sepp Blatter, the UEFA chief was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

FIFA president Blatter, 77, said two years ago that he was starting his fourth and last term but the Swiss recently indicated he could seek another four years in charge if that was necessary to lead the governing body’s reform process.

“I don’t know (what Blatter is going to decide). At first, he said that he would quit in 2015. Now, he has been saying that he will talk next year in Brazil,” former France and Juventus playmaker Platini told French daily L‘Equipe.

“I will make my decision on my own, without taking Sepp into consideration.”

The 58-year-old Platini, a strong critic of some of FIFA’s latest changes, including the introduction of technology to help referees, said he had not yet made up his mind whether to stand.

“I am thinking about whether it’s good or not. I have to persuade myself, like I did before my UEFA presidential bid, that I want to go to FIFA,” he said.

“I will definitely say something in Dubrovnik,” he added, referring to the Croatian sea resort where UEFA will hold an executive committee meeting next month.

“People would fight to get the job of president of FIFA. I won‘t. I just have to assess if it’s a good thing for soccer. I‘m not interested in the position for the sake of it. I have to persuade myself that it’s my destiny,” added Platini.

Writing by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.