Platini's counsel invited to CAS hearing on Tuesday
December 7, 2015 / 5:30 PM / 2 years ago

Platini's counsel invited to CAS hearing on Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UEFA President Michel Platini attends a news conference after the draw for the 2015/2016 UEFA Europa League soccer competition at Monaco's Grimaldi Forum in Monte Carlo, Monaco August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

BERNE (Reuters) - The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has invited counsel for both Michel Platini and FIFA to attend a hearing on Tuesday on whether his 90-day suspension from football should be temporarily lifted.

“A decision on such request for a stay is likely to be issued on Friday 11 December 2015, at the latest,” said CAS in a statement. UEFA president Platini has been provisionally banned pending a FIFA ethics inquiry into his conduct and a final verdict in his case is due by the end of the month.

Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne

