Court of Arbitration for Sport says Platini appeals FIFA ban
March 2, 2016 / 8:55 AM / 2 years ago

Court of Arbitration for Sport says Platini appeals FIFA ban

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UEFA President Michel Platini arrives at the FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - Banned UEFA President Michel Platini has taken his appeal against a ban from soccer by FIFA to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), the Swiss-based sports tribunal said on Wednesday.

“In appealing to the CAS, Michel Platini seeks to annul the decisions taken by the Adjudicatory Chamber of the FIFA Ethics Committee and by the FIFA Appeal Committee which lead to him being declared ineligible to take part in football-related activity at national and international level for six years,” CAS said in a statement from its Lausanne headquarters.

Frenchman Platini’s ban, along with that of former FIFA President Sepp Blatter, was upheld but reduced from eight to six years by FIFA’s appeals committee last week.

Reporting by Joshua Franklin

