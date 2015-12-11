FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Platini satisfied with arbitration court ruling
December 11, 2015 / 10:55 AM / 2 years ago

Platini satisfied with arbitration court ruling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UEFA President Michel Platini smiles as he arrives with his counsel Thomas Clay (L) for a hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne, Switzerland December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

PARIS (Reuters) - European soccer chief Michel Platini is satisfied with a ruling from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to order FIFA not to extend its 90-day provisional suspension, the Frenchman’s lawyer said on Friday.

“Michel Platini notes with satisfaction that CAS partially granted his request when it demanded that FIFA not extend his ban,” Thibaud d‘Ales told Reuters.

“In substance, he is confident that his case is solid.”

CAS, which seeks to settle sports-related disputes, left the existing suspension in force until it expires on Jan. 5 on the grounds that it does not cause irreparable harm,

