Adidas CEO favors UEFA chief Platini as next FIFA boss: Focus

Herbert Hainer, chief executive officer of Adidas, the world's second largest sports apparel firm attends company annual general meeting in the northern Bavarian town of Fuerth near Nuremberg, Germany, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Adidas Chief Executive Herbert Hainer said he favored European soccer chief Michel Platini to succeed embattled FIFA President Sepp Blatter, according to a German magazine.

FIFA, the world soccer governing body, was thrown into turmoil after 14 sports marketing executives and soccer officials, including several from Zurich-based FIFA, were indicted by the United States in late May on bribery, money laundering and wire fraud charges.

Blatter has said he would step down as FIFA’s president after an election that is likely to happen later this year or early next.

“To me, Platini is the most suitable candidate,” German weekly magazine Focus quoted Adidas CEO Hainer as saying.

“During his two terms, he has done a really good job.”

Adidas has been the provider of the World Cup match ball since 1970 and extended its partnership with FIFA in 2013 until

2030.