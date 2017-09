President of Brazilian Soccer Confederation (CBF) Marco Polo Del Nero arrives for a news conference after the announcement of the players for the 2018 World Cup qualifiers, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s football federation said President Marco Polo del Nero had asked for a leave of absence on Thursday in order to focus on defending himself from accusations made in an indictment by U.S. authorities.

Del Nero appointed the federation’s vice-president, Marcus Antonio Vicente, to take over as interim president.