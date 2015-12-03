Swiss name CONCACAF's Hawit, CONMEBOL's Napout as arrested FIFA officials

People are silhouetted outside the Baur au Lac hotel where Swiss police arrested FIFA officials, in Zurich, Switzerland December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - Switzerland’s Federal Office of Justice (FOJ) named Alfredo Hawit of Honduras, acting president of CONCACAF, and Juan Angel Napout of Paraguay, the head of CONMEBOL, as the two FIFA officials arrested in Zurich on Thursday.

“The two FIFA officials arrested in Zurich on the instructions of the Federal Office of Justice were today also given hearings by the Zurich cantonal police on the U.S. arrest requests,” the FOJ said in a statement. “They are opposing their extradition to the USA.”

The FOJ said it would now ask the United States to submit a formal extradition request within 40 days.