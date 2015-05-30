FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Putin congratulates FIFA head Sepp Blatter on re-election
May 30, 2015 / 8:39 AM / 2 years ago

Russia's Putin congratulates FIFA head Sepp Blatter on re-election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a telegram to FIFA President Sepp Blatter congratulating him on his re-election, the Kremlin said on Saturday.

“The head of the Russian state expressed confidence that experience, professionalism and high authority will help (Joseph) Blatter in future encourage the spread in the geography and popularity of football in the whole world,” a Kremlin statement said.

Russia was interested in co-operating with FIFA in general and in particular in preparation for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, it said.

Reporting By Jason Bush; Editing by Angus MacSwan

