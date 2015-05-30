Russia's Putin congratulates FIFA head Sepp Blatter on re-election

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a telegram to FIFA President Sepp Blatter congratulating him on his re-election, the Kremlin said on Saturday.

“The head of the Russian state expressed confidence that experience, professionalism and high authority will help (Joseph) Blatter in future encourage the spread in the geography and popularity of football in the whole world,” a Kremlin statement said.

Russia was interested in co-operating with FIFA in general and in particular in preparation for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, it said.