FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Qatar defends 2022 World Cup bid, will comply with further probe if asked
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 29, 2015 / 11:00 AM / 2 years ago

Qatar defends 2022 World Cup bid, will comply with further probe if asked

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Qatar defended its successful 2022 World Cup bid on Friday following corruption scandals in soccer’s governing body FIFA and said it would carry on with plans to stage the event.

Qatar’s World Cup organizing committee said in a statement Qatar had conducted its 2022 bid with integrity and to the highest ethical standards, but it would comply with further investigations into the award if asked.

“We wish to reiterate that we have fully complied with every investigation that has been initiated concerning the 2018/22 bidding process and will continue to do so, should this be requested,” it said.

Qatar beat bids from Australia, Japan, the United States and South Korea. Opting to host the world’s top soccer tournament in a small desert state where daytime summer temperatures rarely fall below 40 degrees Celsius startled many in global sport.

Among those opposing the decision were Europe’s leading clubs and human rights groups highlighting tough working conditions in Qatar’s construction sector.

In 2014, Britain’s Sunday Times newspaper alleged Qatari former FIFA executive committee member Mohamed Bin Hammam had lobbied on behalf of his countrymen, paying out millions in cash, gifts and junkets, especially to African officials.

Qatar has consistently said Bin Hammam played no official or unofficial role in Qatar’s 2022 Bid Committee.

Bin Hammam was banned from soccer for life in July 2011 after being found guilty of attempted bribery surrounding his bid to beat incumbent FIFA president Sepp Blatter in that year’s FIFA presidential election.

Although that ban was later annulled and he quit soccer, FIFA subsequently banned him for life for a second time in 2012 for “conflicts of interest” while Asian Football Confederation president.

Reporting by William Maclean; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.