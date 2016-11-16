Qatar Football Association general secretary Saoud Al-Mohannadi (5th L), FIFA representative Gabriel Calderon of Argentina (4th R) and soccer coach Bora Milutinovic (R) pose with others next to the FIFA World Cup trophy following its arrival in Doha, on a tour, December 12,... REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad

ZURICH FIFA's ethics watchdog has banned Saoud Al-Mohannadi, vice-president of the Qatar Football Association and a vice-president of the Asian Football Confederation, from soccer for a year for failing to cooperate as a witness, it said on Wednesday.

The adjudicatory chamber of world soccer body FIFA's ethics committee also fined him 20,000 Swiss francs ($19,940), it said in a statement.

Qatar's Football Association said in August it fully backed Al-Mohannadi after a FIFA investigator recommended he be banned from the game for at least 2-1/2 years over allegations of non-cooperation with an inquiry.

