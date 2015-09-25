FIFA sets winter dates for Qatar World Cup

FIFA's logo is seen in front of its headquarters during a meeting of the FIFA executive committee in Zurich, Switzerland, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - FIFA announced on Friday that the 2022 World Cup, to be held in Qatar, will start on November 21 with the final to be played on December 18 - cutting four days off the length of the competition.

World soccer’s governing body had previously announced the date of the final but the start date of November 21 means the tournament will be just 28 days in duration -- the shortest since the competition switched to a 32-team tournament in 1998.

The 2014 World Cup in Brazil was held over 32 days while the shortest 32-team tournament had been 31 days.

The Qatar tournament will mark the first time that the event is held during Europe’s winter months - previously the competition had been held in June and July.