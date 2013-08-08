FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gold Cup win sends United States back into FIFA top 20
#Sports News
August 8, 2013 / 6:51 PM / 4 years ago

Gold Cup win sends United States back into FIFA top 20

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERNE (Reuters) - The U.S. hauled themselves back into the top 20 of the FIFA rankings for the first time in two-and-a-half years on Thursday after winning the CONCACAF Gold Cup on home soil last month.

The U.S., who won all six of their games and scored 20 goals on their way to clinching the trophy for the fifth time, climbed three places to 19th, one of ahead of arch-rivals Mexico, to leave them as CONCACAF’s highest-ranked team.

Beaten finalists Panama jumped 11 places to 40th.

There was no change in the top 10 as Spain stayed top followed by Germany and Colombia. Asia continued to perform poorly with Japan their highest-ranked team at 37th and only one other side, Australia, in the top 50.

Ivory Coast remained Africa’s highest-placed team despite dropping five places to 18th.

1. (1) Spain

2. (2) Germany

3. (3) Colombia

4. (4) Argentina

5. (5) Netherlands

6. (6) Italy

7. (7) Portugal

8. (8) Croatia

9. (9) Brazil

10. (10) Belgium

Reporting By Brian Homewood; Editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
