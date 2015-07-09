FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Argentina top FIFA rankings for first time in seven years
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 9, 2015 / 9:50 AM / 2 years ago

Argentina top FIFA rankings for first time in seven years

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Argentina have moved to the top of the FIFA rankings for the first time in seven years despite being beaten by Chile in the Copa America final.

Argentina lost on penalties in Santiago on Saturday but Gerardo Martino’s side rose two places to top the rankings a year after losing to Germany in the 2014 World Cup final. Chile’s victory moved them up eight spots to 11th.

Argentina’s rise to the top means Germany and Belgium each drop a place to second and third respectively.

Following a string of solid results, Wales have risen to their highest ever world ranking of 10th, earning them a Pot 1 seeding in UEFA’s 2018 World Cup qualifiers draw behind held later this month.

A 1-0 win over Belgium in Euro 2016 qualifying last month moved Chris Coleman’s side to the top of Group B on 14 points from six matches.

England moved up to ninth, one place behind Romania.

- - -

FIFA world rankings published on Thursday (June position in parentheses):

1. Argentina (3)

2. Germany (1)

3. Belgium (2)

4. Colombia (4)

5. Netherlands (6)

6. Brazil (5)

7. Portugal (7)

8. Romania (12)

9. England (15)

10. Wales (22)

Reporting by Michael Hann; Editing by John O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.