FIFA reform committee to hold first meeting on September 2

Former disciplinary spokesman for the International Olympic Committee Francois Carrard pauses during a news conference in Athens in this file photo taken on August 16, 2004.

ZURICH (Reuters) - FIFA’s new reform committee will hold its first meeting in Berne on Sept.2, world football’s governing body said on Thursday.

“The first meeting of the 2016 FIFA Reform Committee will be held in the Swiss capital of Berne on 2-3 September 2015. No further comments on the meeting will be provided at this time,” said committee chairman François Carrard in a statement.

The committee was set up as part of FIFA’s response to U.S. authorities indicting nine soccer officials and five sports marketing executives.

The committee includes two representatives from each of the regional soccer confederations along with Carrard and two representatives of FIFA’s commercial partners, which have yet to be named.

The body is likely to consider a series of reform proposals from FIFA’s Audit and Compliance chairman Domenico Scala, who last month outlined to the executive committee a series of plans for changing the governance of the scandal-hit organization.

Scala has proposed splitting the executive committee into two bodies -- a management committee and a governing council -- and also wants to see term limits introduced throughout FIFA and the administration of the sport as a whole.