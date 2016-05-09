FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss court clears extradition of ex-Nicaragua soccer boss Rocha to U.S.
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
May 9, 2016 / 11:07 AM / a year ago

Swiss court clears extradition of ex-Nicaragua soccer boss Rocha to U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FIFA President Joseph Blatter (R) and Julio Rocha President of the Nicaraguan Federation of Football (NFF) inaugurate a new football stadium in Managua April 14, 2011. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

ZURICH (Reuters) - The Swiss Federal Court has cleared the way for former Nicaraguan soccer official Julio Rocha to be extradited to the United States after rejecting his appeal to be sent to his home country, the court said in a statement on Monday.

Rocha, a former FIFA development officer and president of the Nicaraguan Football Federation, was among seven people arrested at a Zurich hotel a year ago in the U.S. Department of Justice investigation into corruption surrounding world soccer body FIFA.

U.S. federal prosecutors in New York accuse Rocha of demanding and taking bribes of $150,000 in connection with the sale of marketing rights to World Cup qualifying games.

Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.