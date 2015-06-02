FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian sports minister says Blatter's resignation 'courageous': RIA
#Sports News
June 2, 2015 / 7:28 PM / 2 years ago

Russian sports minister says Blatter's resignation 'courageous': RIA

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Russia's Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko arrives for a meeting of the UEFA in Zurich, Switzerland, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko described Sepp Blatter’s decision on Tuesday to step down as FIFA president as “courageous” and said it would help prevent a split within soccer’s governing body, RIA news agency reported.

Blatter unexpectedly quit earlier on Tuesday in the face of a corruption investigation that has engulfed FIFA in the worst crisis of its history.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has backed Blatter and accused the United States of meddling outside its jurisdiction in seeking the arrest of top officials from FIFA.

“For the soccer family this decision is unexpected, but it is his decision, a courageous decision, with love for FIFA,” Mutko said. “It was taken under pressure applied before the congress. Under such pressure, with such an approach, changes would have led to nothing.”

Russia is to hold the 2018 soccer World Cup, a competition it was granted the right to hold under Blatter’s tenure.

Mutko added: “The decision to resign will help to prevent a split in the organization, to unite soccer and finish the reforms that were started, as well as to launch new ones.”

The Kremlin’s official spokesman declined comment on Tuesday on Blatter’s resignation.

Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
