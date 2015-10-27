FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia ready to support Infantino in FIFA election
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 27, 2015 / 11:35 AM / 2 years ago

Russia ready to support Infantino in FIFA election

Dmitriy Rogovitskiy

2 Min Read

UEFA general secretary Gianni Infantino arrives for a news conference on behalf of their suspended president Michel Platini following a meeting of UEFA's executive committee at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia will support Gianni Infantino’s bid to become FIFA president if UEFA President Michel Platini is unable to run for the post, the President of the Russian Football Union (RFU) and Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Tuesday.

“Russia will support the UEFA General Secretary, Infantino, in the FIFA presidential elections, if the head of UEFA Platini is unable to take part,” Mutko told R-Sport news agency. 

On Monday, the UEFA executive committee supported Infantino’s candidacy to take part in the FIFA presidential elections. Platini has also put himself forward, but was later suspended for 90 days by the FIFA ethics committee due to an investigation into corruption at world football’s governing body. 

“We are full of determination to support Michel Platini, this is a legendary footballer, who is in his third term as UEFA president, and a person who could do everything to run world football,” said Mutko. 

“If Platini is unable to prove his innocence and is unable to return, then we will back Gianni Infantino as the European candidate. If Michel returns to the race, then Infantino will drop out,” the Minister added. 

The FIFA presidential elections will take place on Feb. 26, 2016 in Zurich. 

Editing by Rex Gowar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.