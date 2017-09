UEFA General Secretary Gianni Infantino gestures during a news conference after an Executive Committee meeting at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Wednesday the Russian Football Union would support FIFA presidential candidate Gianni Infantino in upcoming elections to lead soccer’s world governing body, TASS news agency reported.

Mutko spoke after a meeting with Infantino in Moscow, TASS reported.