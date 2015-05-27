FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Africa says bribe allegations `baseless and untested'
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
May 27, 2015 / 7:17 PM / 2 years ago

South Africa says bribe allegations `baseless and untested'

Mark Gleeson

2 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Allegations that South Africa promised a $10 million bribe to a former FIFA vice president to win its 2010 World Cup bid were unfounded, a South African Football Association spokesman said on Wednesday. “We are disappointed at the allegations ... they are baseless and untested and we request proof from anyone who has evidence to the contrary to come forward,” said SAFA director of communications Dominic Chimhavi.

“Our bid campaign ... was run, by among others, late president Nelson Mandela and former president Thabo Mbeki and several government ministers, who are men of integrity,” Chimhavi said.

A statement from the South African government was expected later on Wednesday.

At a press conference in New York on Wednesday, U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch said the former FIFA vice president, Jack Warner, solicited $10 million in bribes from the South African government to host the 2010 World Cup. Warner issued a statement saying he is innocent of any charges.

Warner, formerly an influential official at world football’s governing body, is among nine officials and five sports media and promotions executives facing corruption charges involving more than $150 million in bribes.

Editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.