South Africa denies paying bribes to secure 2010 FIFA World Cup
May 28, 2015 / 10:30 AM / 2 years ago

South Africa denies paying bribes to secure 2010 FIFA World Cup

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - All 2010 Soccer World Cup funds were accounted for and audited, South Africa’s sports minister said on Thursday, and the government was yet to receive an indictment from U.S. prosecutors involving South Africans.

“Our financial records and books for the 2010/2011 financial year and those before and after the World Cup have been audited by the Auditor General of South Africa and no such amount has been found,” Minister of Sport Fikile Mbalula told journalists.

Mbalula was speaking a day after the game was plunged into turmoil following the arrest of senior officials - although not FIFA President Sepp Blatter - on U.S. corruption charges.

Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Writing by Peroshni Govender; Editing by James Macharia

