South Africa rejects FIFA claim of World cup bribe
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
March 17, 2016 / 12:20 PM / a year ago

South Africa rejects FIFA claim of World cup bribe

Mark Gleeson

1 Min Read

South African Sports Minister Fikile Mbalula addresses a media conference in Cape Town, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - South Africa rejects FIFA’s claim that a $10-million bribe was paid by the country to win the right to host the World Cup in 2010, Sports Minister Fikile Mbalula said on Thursday.

“South Africa did not pay any bribe nor did it illegally obtain the right to host the World Cup,” he told a news conference in Cape Town.

He said FIFA must retract its statement made on Wednesday, when it sought restitution in U.S. courts from former FIFA executive committee members it said had accepted bribes in the awarding of World Cup hosting rights.

“We paid money to a legacy project in the African Diaspora in the Caribbean,” Mbalula said.

Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Angus MacSwan

