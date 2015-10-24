South African association backs Tokyo Sexwale for FIFA presidency

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The South African Football Association said on Saturday it has unanimously given its backing for Tokyo Sexwale to run for the presidency of soccer’s world governing body FIFA.
The German Football Association said this month it would probably back the candidacy of Sexwale, a South African businessman and former anti-apartheid activist, if he stood to replace Sepp Blatter in February’s election.
Reporting by Nick Said, Editing by Ed Osmond; nick.said@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: nick.said.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; +27 83 272 2948