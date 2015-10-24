FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South African association backs Tokyo Sexwale for FIFA presidency
#Sports News
October 24, 2015 / 6:00 PM / 2 years ago

South African association backs Tokyo Sexwale for FIFA presidency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Tokyo Sexwale, chairman of the FIFA monitoring committee Israel and Palestine, speaks during a news conference in Tel Aviv, Israel October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The South African Football Association said on Saturday it has unanimously given its backing for Tokyo Sexwale to run for the presidency of soccer’s world governing body FIFA.

The German Football Association said this month it would probably back the candidacy of Sexwale, a South African businessman and former anti-apartheid activist, if he stood to replace Sepp Blatter in February’s election.

Reporting by Nick Said, Editing by Ed Osmond; nick.said@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: nick.said.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; +27 83 272 2948

