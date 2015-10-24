South African association backs Tokyo Sexwale for FIFA presidency

Tokyo Sexwale, chairman of the FIFA monitoring committee Israel and Palestine, speaks during a news conference in Tel Aviv, Israel October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The South African Football Association said on Saturday it has unanimously given its backing for Tokyo Sexwale to run for the presidency of soccer’s world governing body FIFA.

The German Football Association said this month it would probably back the candidacy of Sexwale, a South African businessman and former anti-apartheid activist, if he stood to replace Sepp Blatter in February’s election.