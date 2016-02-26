FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pro-Salman supporters greet delegates at FIFA Congress
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
February 26, 2016 / 9:00 AM / 2 years ago

Pro-Salman supporters greet delegates at FIFA Congress

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Supporters of FIFA presidential candidate Sheikh Salman Bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa of Bahrain show support outside the Extraordinary FIFA Congress in Zurich, Switzerland February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann - RTX28O3M

ZURICH (Reuters) - A group of about 50 supporters of Bahraini Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa’s bid to be elected FIFA president lined the road as delegates arrived before casting their votes in Zurich for new leader of world soccer on Friday.

Holding banners proclaiming “FIFA Will Be Safe With Salman” and “Support The Clean Man” they said Sheikh Salman was the right man to lead the troubled governing body into a new era following the end of Sepp Blatter’s near 18-year reign.

Human rights groups have accused him of heading a committee that identified athletes, including international Bahraini footballers, involved in the Arab Spring demonstrations in 2011, many of whom were later imprisoned. He has vehemently denied involvement in any wrongdoing.

“Everyone has a different perspective of what happened, but we feel he is a clean man and he can make a difference for FIFA,” one of the crowd, 25-year-old businessman Mohamed Al Shaman, told Reuters.

Salman, 50, president of the Asian Football Confederation, faces Swiss Gianni Infantino, Jordanian Prince Ali Bin Al Hussein, Frenchman Jerome Champagne and South African Tokyo Sexwale in the vote.

Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.