FIFA ethics panel seeks more South Africa match-fixing bans

BERNE (Reuters) - A FIFA investigator has proposed at least a six-year ban and 10,000 Swiss francs ($10,393) fine for ex-South Africa football chief Kirsten Nematandani over alleged ethics violations connected to fixing international friendlies in 2010.

The investigator, Djimbaraye Bourngar, also recommended life bans for former Zimbabwe Football Association official Jonathan Musavengana and former Togo national team coach Bana Tchanile for alleged bribery and corruption violations.

"The investigations into the three individuals were initiated in relation to their specific conduct in the organization of several international friendly matches played in South Africa in 2010," FIFA said in a statement.

Nematandani, head of the South African Football Association (SAFA) from 2009 until 2013, had violated articles on general conduct, loyalty and disclosure, FIFA said.

Tchanile has already been banned from soccer for three years by his country's federation after taking a team masquerading as the Togo national side to play a friendly with Bahrain in 2010.

None of the three could be reached for comment. The case has now been passed to the FIFA ethics committee's adjudicatory chamber for a verdict and possible sanctions.

Investigations by soccer's world governing body FIFA have concentrated on warm-up matches South Africa played against Thailand, Bulgaria, Colombia and Guatemala in May 2010 ahead of the World Cup which the country hosted.

BETTING SYNDICATES

Match-fixing is often organized by betting syndicates who make money by correctly gambling on the result of the game they have manipulated.

In 2012, Chris Eaten, then FIFA's head of security, said convicted Singapore-based match-fixer Wilson Perumal's company had provided the match officials for the four games under investigation.

South Africa usually invites match officials from neighboring countries to handle home friendlies but agreed to Perumal's offer to fly in officials from Kenya, Niger and Togo for the four matches.

The South Africa team were handed two disputed penalties in a 2-1 victory over Colombia in Johannesburg on May 27, 2010.

One of the spot kicks was ordered to be retaken twice after the initial efforts were saved. Colombia's goal also came from a penalty. Four days later South Africa were awarded another two spot kicks in a 5-0 win over Guatemala in Polokwane.

In April, former SAFA chief executive Leslie Sedibe was suspended for five years and fined 20,000 Swiss francs over the same case while Steve Goddard and Adeel Carelse, former SAFA refereeing heads, were banned for two years each.

Former SAFA executive member and head of referees Lindile Kika was suspended for six years in October.