June 4, 2015 / 10:02 AM / 2 years ago

FIFA audit, compliance head rules himself out of succession race

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Domenico Scala, Chairman of the FIFA's Audit and Compliance Committee addresses a news conference at the FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

ZURICH (Reuters) - The independent chairman of FIFA’s audit and compliance committee, Domenico Scala, has taken himself out of the running to succeed Sepp Blatter as head of world soccer’s governing body, a spokesman for Scala said on Thursday.

“He will not take on an operational role within FIFA,” a spokesman for Scala told Reuters.

Scala, who spoke directly after Blatter on Tuesday said he would step down as FIFA president in the wake of a corruption investigation that now includes the 79-year-old chief himself, and had been among those considered as candidates to succeed Blatter.

Reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by Ossian Shine

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
