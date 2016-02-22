FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sexwale 'open to negotiations and alliances' in FIFA presidential vote
February 22, 2016 / 4:40 PM / in 2 years

Sexwale 'open to negotiations and alliances' in FIFA presidential vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Businessman Tokyo Sexwale addresses journalists in Cape Town in a file photo. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - South African FIFA presidential candidate Tokyo Sexwale said on Monday he is a realist who is “open to negotiations and alliances” ahead of Friday’s vote in Zurich.

Sexwale, whose campaign has failed to gain traction, is the first candidate in the process to suggest he could be interested in striking a deal.

The millionaire businessman is up against Asian Football Confederation president Sheikh Salman Bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, former FIFA deputy general secretary Jerome Champagne, Jordanian Prince Ali Bin Al Hussein and UEFA general secretary Gianni Infantino in the race to become head of world soccer’s governing body.

FIFA is embroiled in a corruption scandal that has led to indictments against several dozen senior officials in the United States. Long-term president Sepp Blatter has been banned for eight years for ethics violations.

Editing by: Ossian Shine

